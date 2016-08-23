Aug 23 Viex Capital Advisors Llc:

* Viex Capital Advisors says it believes there are strategic opportunities for Immersion Corp - SEC filing

* Viex Capital Advisors says it has initiated a dialogue with Immersion Corp's management and board regarding those opportunities

* Viex Capital Advisors says it may seek board representation and/or take positions or make proposals with respect to Immersion's strategic direction

* Viex Capital Advisors says it believe Immersion's shares are materially undervalued

* Viex Capital Advisors held 9 percent stake in Immersion Corp as of Aug 19, up from 6.7 percent stake it held as of Aug 5