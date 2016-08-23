BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 23 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :
* Labcorp's acquisition of Sequenom clears antitrust review
* Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976 applicable to acquisition of Sequenom Inc by co has expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.