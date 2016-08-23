Aug 23 PDC Energy Inc :
* PDC Energy announces entry into the core Delaware basin
through transformative acquisition of approximately 57,000 net
acres
* Deal for $1.5 billion
* Company intends to fund cash portion of acquisition
through potential equity and debt financings prior to closing
* Consideration in transaction includes about $915 million
of cash and about 9.4 million shares of PDC common stock
privately placed to sellers and valued at about $590 million
* In remainder of year, company plans to spud approximately
nine horizontal wells
* Through committed financing from J.P. Morgan, Co secured
incremental liquidity, bringing its current liquidity to
approximately $1.4 billion
* Finishing completion operations on two horizontal wells
and plans to operate two drilling rigs by year-end 2016 in
Delaware basin
* To expand certain midstream infrastructure for an expected
total capital outlay of approximately $55 to $65 million for
Delaware basin
* Agreements to acquire two privately held companies managed
by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company
