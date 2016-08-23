Aug 23 PDC Energy Inc :

* PDC Energy announces entry into the core Delaware basin through transformative acquisition of approximately 57,000 net acres

* Deal for $1.5 billion

* Company intends to fund cash portion of acquisition through potential equity and debt financings prior to closing

* Consideration in transaction includes about $915 million of cash and about 9.4 million shares of PDC common stock privately placed to sellers and valued at about $590 million

* In remainder of year, company plans to spud approximately nine horizontal wells

* Through committed financing from J.P. Morgan, Co secured incremental liquidity, bringing its current liquidity to approximately $1.4 billion

* Finishing completion operations on two horizontal wells and plans to operate two drilling rigs by year-end 2016 in Delaware basin

* To expand certain midstream infrastructure for an expected total capital outlay of approximately $55 to $65 million for Delaware basin

* Agreements to acquire two privately held companies managed by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company