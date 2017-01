Aug 23 On Deck Capital Inc :

* On Aug 19 Ondeck Asset Funding I, LLC, unit of co, established a new asset-backed revolving debt facility - sec filing

* The size of ODAF I facility is $100 million, commitment termination date is August 19, 2018

* Lenders commit to make loans to ODAF I, proceeds of which are used to finance odaf i's purchase of small business loans from company