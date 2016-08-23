NEWSMAKER-Hamon: France's money-for-all presidential contender
* Critics see a dreamer who will keep Socialists out of power
Aug 23 S&P Global Ratings:
* Miami-Dade county, FL debt ratings are not immediately affected by Zika virus alert
* It is difficult to estimate how much tourism will be affected by the latest or any future travel advisories
* Believes recent developments related to Zika virus likely to negatively affect tourism, sales, convention development, resort tax revenue
* Critics see a dreamer who will keep Socialists out of power
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.
NEW YORK, Jan 29 In an ordinary world, a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, jobs data and a hefty number of earnings reports next week would provide investors with welcome distraction from speculation about the U.S. president's policy plans.