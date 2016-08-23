BRIEF-El Nile Co for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 El Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
Aug 23 Nikkei:
* Hartalega Holdings has fired almost 600 people in a "cost management exercise", which is close to 10 percent of its headcount in Q1 - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
Jan 29 El Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.