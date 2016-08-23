Aug 23 MRC Global Inc :
* On August 19, committed to a plan to restructure and
significantly downsize its Australian operations
* Plan includes consolidation of facilities and locations,
involuntary employee terminations and asset impairment charges
* MRC Global Inc says to downsize its australian operations
in response to continued downturn in oil and gas and mining
industries in region
* Restructuring plan, which will begin immediately and is
expected to be completed by Q1 of 2017
* Majority of costs are expected to be incurred in Q3 and Q4
and include, on a pre-tax basis, $7-$10 million of
inventory-related charges
* Pre-Tax charges associated with restructuring plan
expected to total $18 million to $24 million, including cash
expenditures of $11 million to $14 million
* Due to current pre-tax loss position in Australia, co does
not expect to recognize a tax benefit on any restructuring
charges - sec filing
* Costs include $6-$7 million of lease termination costs,
$3-$4 million for facilities relocations and $2-$3 million of
employee termination costs
Source text (bit.ly/2bdc5S7)
