Aug 24 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* H1 profit 103.8 million Swiss francs ($107.75 million)
* H1 revenue at 480.7 million francs was up 12.1 million
francs on the same period in 2015
* Is expecting passenger growth of around 3.5 pct for 2016,
boosted in particular by the positive trend in local passengers
* Trend in traffic volume: 12,619,216 passengers used Zurich
Airport in the first half of 2016, an increase of 3.4 pct
* Investments for 2016 will be in the range of 250 million
francs to 300 million francs
* Compared with the prior-year period, higher depreciation
is expected to result in a FY decrease in EBIT and in profit
excluding noise-related items
* Excluding one-off effects and any further extraordinary
factors, FY earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be on a par with the
previous year
($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs)
