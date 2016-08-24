Aug 24 ASR Nederland NV :
* H1 operational result up 4.3 percent at 292 million euros
($329.8 million)
* H1 net income 382 million euros versus 397 million euros a
year ago
* H1 gross premiums written amount to 2.67 billion euros
versus 2.48 billion euros a year ago
* H1 combined ratio, non-life segment 96.4 percent versus
92.5 percent year ago
* Says on track to achieve medium-term targets
* Increase in solvency II ratio (standard model) to 191 pct
at June 30 (target >160 pct)
* Solvency II ratio at the beginning of 2016 (day-one) stood
at 180 pct
* Cost reduction initiatives on track to meet the
medium-term target
* Organic capital generation in H1 2016 at 159 million
euros, representing 4.7 pct of required capital (scr at day-one)
* H1 financial leverage at 26.6 pct (target <30 pct)
