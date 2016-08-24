UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 Bid Corporation Ltd :
* Reviewed provisional results for the year ended June 30 2016
* Revenue 2016 140.5 bln rand up 20.8 pct
* FY HEPS 2016 1080.0 cents versus 2015 815.2 cents
* Trading profit 2016 5.2 bln rand up 26.1 pct
* Growth in out-of-home eating where customers quest for quality products, differentiation of service and innovative solutions, is expected to continue
* We retain significant headroom to accommodate expansion opportunities, both acquisitive and organic in a low interest rate environment
* Currency volatility is likely to continue to impact Bidcorp's translated results in current global environment
* Directors have declared a final gross cash dividend of 241.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources