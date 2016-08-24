Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 24 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :
* Q1 profit grew by 0.9 million euros (+8 pct) to 12.4 million euros ($14.00 million)
* Q1 operating result (EBIT) increased by 4.8 million euros (+38 pct) to 17.6 million euros
* Q1 revenues increased over comparison period of previous year by 35.2 million euros (+30 pct) to 152.3 million euros
* Results were significantly impacted by initial consolidation of Kapsch TrafficCom transportation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)