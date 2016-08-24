Aug 24 Firefly AB :

* Q2 operating profit 3.0 million Swedish crowns ($357,879.92) versus 6.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 order intake down 13 pct at 42.0 million crowns

* Q2 net sales 48.2 million crowns versus 42.3 million crowns year ago

* Order intake for FY 2016 is not expected to reach up to 2015 level

* FY result is expected to be well below last year's result ($1 = 8.3827 Swedish crowns)