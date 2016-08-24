BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
Aug 24 Liberty Specialty Markets:
* Agreed to acquire the business, staff and assets of Wholesale Binding Authorities (WBA), an Italian Lloyd's coverholder based in Milan
* Along with WBA's book of business, deal gives LSM direct access to WBA's distribution network, bespoke underwriting, claims platform
* Completion of the transaction is expected by the end of September this year (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing