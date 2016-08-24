Raymond James to roll out robo-adviser in 2017
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.
Aug 24 ProMetic Life Sciences Inc :
* ProMetic announces agreement to acquire Telesta Therapeutics Inc in all share transaction
* Will acquire all of share capital of Telesta at a share price of $0.14 payable in ProMetic common shares
* Deal does not materially affect ProMetic's EBITDA and operating cash flows
* Agreement also contains no shop provisions and a mutual $2.5 million breakup fee payable by Telesta or ProMetic in specified circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Jan 30 President Michel Temer will propose legislation to lift restrictions on foreign ownership of airlines and agricultural land in Brazil as he strives to pull the economy out of a two-year recession, government sources said on Monday.
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation