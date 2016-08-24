Aug 24 Gabriel Holding A/S

* Q3 2015/16 revenue 99.1 million Danish crowns ($15.02 million) versus 88.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 2015/16 EBIT 8.8 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago

* Sees revenue for entire year of order of 385 million crowns and profit before tax of 37 million crowns equivalent to growth in revenue of about 15 pct and increase in profit before tax of about 37 pct

* After H1, management upwardly adjusted its expectations for entire year to increase in profit before tax of 25-30 pct