Aug 24 Grupa PZU :
* Poland's largest insurer PZU wants to publish its dividend
policy in the next few weeks, the company's Chief Executive
Officer Michal Krupinski told reporters on Wednesday.
* Krupinski said he would like to maintain the current
dividend yield in the horizon of the new strategy which spans
until 2020.
* Krupinski also said that there was no need to assume that
dividends would be lowered.
* He said that PZU does not want its dividend yield to
differ from those of other insurance companies.
* PZU's current dividend yield stands at about 7.5 percent.
