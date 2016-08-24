UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 24 SinterCast AB :
* Q2 operating profit 5.8 million Swedish crowns ($691,612.41) versus 2.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 revenue 18.3 million crowns versus 15.8 million crowns year ago
* Overall outlook remains positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3862 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources