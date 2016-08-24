Aug 24 Cloetta AB

* David Nuutinen steps down as CEO - search for new ceo initiated

* Nuutinen had been CEO for 13 months

* Says decision due to private reasons

* Says Danko Maras, CFO, will assume position as interim president and CEO

* Says David Nuutinen will be available to support the Board and the management team during his term of notice of six months