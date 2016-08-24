Aug 24 Konecranes Abp :
* Received approval from the European Commission for its pending acquisition
of Terex's MHPS business
* The approval is conditional on a commitment by Konecranes to divest its
STAHL CraneSystems business
* To facilitate the divestment process, Konecranes announces that STAHL
CraneSystems' pro forma EBITDA on a stand-alone basis would have totaled
approximately 30 million euros ($33.87 million) in 2015
* Konecranes will use the proceeds from the STAHL CraneSystems divestment to
amortize loans related to the MHPS Acquisition
* The closing of the MHPS Acquisition is conditional to the European
Commission's approval of the buyer(s) of the STAHL CraneSystems business
