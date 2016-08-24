BRIEF-Sirtex Medical seeks trading halt; receives letter representating proceeding against co
* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company
Aug 24 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Says Neurovive's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jan Nilsson leaves the company
* Says the company is entering into a very important period and is expecting exciting developments during the fall. Over the past several months, the business strategy and organization have been re-oriented to optimize the way forward
* Says as one consequence the position of COO is no longer required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 President Donald Trump's executive order last week to cut federal funding to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities would likely not result in an impact to cities' bond ratings, Fitch Ratings reported on Monday.
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement in relation to a binding letter of intent with co's subsidiary Hemp Industries S.R.O Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: