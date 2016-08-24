BRIEF-Sirtex Medical seeks trading halt; receives letter representating proceeding against co
* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company
Aug 24 Sprint Bioscience AB :
* Q2 revenue 17.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.12 million) versus 1.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 oper profit 4.1 million crowns versus loss 5.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3885 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 President Donald Trump's executive order last week to cut federal funding to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities would likely not result in an impact to cities' bond ratings, Fitch Ratings reported on Monday.
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement in relation to a binding letter of intent with co's subsidiary Hemp Industries S.R.O Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: