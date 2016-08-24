Aug 24 Max21 Management Und Beteiligungen AG :

* H1 pro-forma consolidated sales 2.96 million euros ($3.34 million)

* H1 pro forma consolidated EBITDA loss 2.789 million euros

* H1 pro forma consolidated net loss 3.4 million euros

* Completed personnel restructuring of entire management team of MAX21 and the subsidiaries

* Significant growth in the next 18 to 24 months planned by focusing on revenue generation in Binect and LSE LinOTP