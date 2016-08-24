Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 24 Lauritz Com Group A/S :
* Q2 revenue 59.6 million Danish crowns ($9.05 million) versus 61.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 12.1 million crowns versus 12.6 million crowns year ago
* Maintains its expectations for 2016 with rise in revenue and EBITDA in line with previous guidelines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5868 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)