Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 24 Fabasoft AG :
* Complaint regarding invitation to tender for a service contract of the Swiss Federal Chancellery WTO GEVER rejected
* Decision of federal administrative court is not yet final and may be challenged by Fabasoft Switzerland within 30 days by means of an appeal to federal court
* Appeal was dismissed and contract award decision was confirmed, i.e. Fabasoft is not being awarded contract
* Upon initial consultation, Fabasoft does not plan to lodge such an appeal so that it can be expected that decision will become final Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)