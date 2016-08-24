Aug 24 Fabasoft AG :

* Complaint regarding invitation to tender for a service contract of the Swiss Federal Chancellery WTO GEVER rejected

* Decision of federal administrative court is not yet final and may be challenged by Fabasoft Switzerland within 30 days by means of an appeal to federal court

* Appeal was dismissed and contract award decision was confirmed, i.e. Fabasoft is not being awarded contract

* Upon initial consultation, Fabasoft does not plan to lodge such an appeal so that it can be expected that decision will become final