Aug 24 Oslo Børs:

* Oslo Børs says resolved to impose a violation charge on Sandnes Sparebank of 658,400 Norwegian crowns ($80,262.34) for a breach of the duty to disclose inside information to the market

* Sandnes Sparebank did not publicly disclose inside information regarding losses on customer commitments sufficiently promptly