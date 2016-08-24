Aug 24 Westmoreland Coal Co
* Westmoreland announces shift to reclamation at Jewett
following cancellation of supply contract at year end
* NRG Texas Power has provided notice that it will terminate
lignite supply agreement at Jewett mine two years early on
December 31, 2016
* Says will conduct multi-year reclamation work for NRG
following conclusion of supply contract
* Lignite supply contract with NRG is cost plus contract
which accounts for about 2% of westmoreland's 2016 adjusted
EBITDA guidance
* Expects to maintain positive cash flow generation at
Jewett during next several years
