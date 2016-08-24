Aug 24 Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland announces shift to reclamation at Jewett following cancellation of supply contract at year end

* NRG Texas Power has provided notice that it will terminate lignite supply agreement at Jewett mine two years early on December 31, 2016

* Says will conduct multi-year reclamation work for NRG following conclusion of supply contract

* Lignite supply contract with NRG is cost plus contract which accounts for about 2% of westmoreland's 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Expects to maintain positive cash flow generation at Jewett during next several years