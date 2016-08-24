Aug 24 Nordea Bank Ab

* Nordea Bank AB ("Nordea") has announced that it has entered into a synthetic risk transfer trade related to EUR 8.4bn of Nordea's loan portfolio

* Under the transaction, investors have agreed to invest in notes linked to the junior credit risk of the portfolio

* The selected portfolio consists of approximately EUR 8.4bn in corporate and SME loans from over 3,000 borrowers across Sweden and Denmark, spread across a wide range of industries and asset classes

* No specific industry class was targeted for the transaction