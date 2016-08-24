Aug 24 AlarmForce Industries Inc:
* Says "determined that it ought not to have continued
charging monitoring fees in some jurisdictions for period"
* Company's review, in part, resulted from due diligence
undertaken during a potential sale process.
* Says determination following "certain residential
customers' subscription cancellations until equipment was
returned"
* During course of review, company's cancellation practice
was raised as an issue
* Expects to incur one-time charges estimated at $0.7
million (or $0.06 per share) in its YTD Q3 2016 financial
statements
* Will examine revenue recognition policies for periods
starting fiscal Q4 2013 for revenue from contracts after
customer requested cancellation
* Incremental costs are expected due to Co's efforts related
to subscription cancellation practice, possible employee tax
liabilities
* May need to restate reported revenue for some or all such
previously reported financial results for charges previously
recognized from canceled customer agreements
* Says company will be reviewing residential contracts
covering period starting on August 1, 2013
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: