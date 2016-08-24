Aug 24 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Mallinckrodt enters agreement to sell its nuclear imaging
business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
* Deal for approximately $690 million before tax impacts,
including up-front and contingent consideration
* Total consideration consists of approximately $574 million
of up-front consideration
* Price consists of assumption of approximately $39 million
of long-term obligations, and approximately $77 million of
contingent consideration.
* Starting in Q4 of fiscal 2016 (ending September 30, 2016),
company will report nuclear imaging business as a discontinued
operation
