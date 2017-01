Aug 24 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Says Supreme Court quashed decision by Western Division of High Court of May 2015, remitting case for rehearing by Western Division of High Court on grounds of incorrect application of law

* Case concerning stock exchange transaction totalling 30,000 Danish crowns ($4,539) will thus be retried in Western Division of High Court

($1 = 6.6101 Danish crowns)