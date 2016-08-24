Aug 24 CA Immo :
* Net rental income increase by 19.2% to eur 72.1 m
* FFO I per share at eur 0.46 up 21% yoy (2015: eur 0.38 per
share)
* FFO I, reported before taxes and adjusted for sales result
and other non-permanent effects, totalled eur 43.8 m after first
six months of 2016 (eur 37.7 m in 2015)
* We hereby confirm an annual target for long-term revenue
of a 10% increase in FFO I per share compared to previous year
* Current share buyback programme will be continued, with
current target for number of own shares acquired amounting to
five million in second half of year
* Spokeswoman says Q2 FFO I 22.9 million eur (average
forecast in Reuters poll: 20.9 million eur)
* In the second six months we will introduce key
growth-promoting measures aimed at steadily raising the
sustainable earnings of CA Immo over the long term
* As regards the possible merger with Immofinanz, we are
well prepared for negotiations. We will carefully examine the
pros and cons of such a transaction in the interests
of our shareholders.
