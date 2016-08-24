BRIEF-QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corp
Aug 24 Investors Management Corporation :
* Investors Management Corporation acquires RiseMark Brands
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business
* Archer Daniels Midland Co - expects to record a book gain upon deal closing