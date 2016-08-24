UPDATE 2-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
Aug 24 Nokomis Capital
* Telenav agreed that, during restricted period, Telenav's board shall not exceed eight members - SEC filing
* Restricted period is from date of agreement until 15 days prior to deadline for stockholder nominations of directors at 2017 AGM
* Telenav agreed, during restriction period, not to take action to reconstitute classes in which directors serve without Nokomis's consent Source: (bit.ly/2bCxhk7)
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.