UPDATE 2-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
Aug 24 PNM Resources Inc :
* New Mexico Public Regulation Commission gave 30-day extension to procedural schedule for general rate case given by co's New Mexico utility
* Following 30-day suspension of rates, management affirmed 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 per share
* NMPRC also proposed to reopen case and extend suspension period to Dec. 15, 2016
* NMPRC ordered pnm to respond to the proposal by monday, Aug. 29, 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PNM anticipates that NMPRC will issue an order on the matter on Aug. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.