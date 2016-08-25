Aug 24 Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Cesca Therapeutics announces conversion of $12.5 million in senior secured debt to equity

* Boyalife's total holding in company will increase to 6,838,235 shares, or 70% of shares outstanding

* Company's board of directors will increase to seven members of which Boyalife will have right to designate three Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: