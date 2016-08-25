Aug 25 Evs Broadcast Equipment SA :

* Q2 net profit group share EUR 12.6 million ($14.20 million) versus EUR 0.7 million year ago

* Q2 EBIT EUR 17.4 million versus EUR 1.9 million year ago

* Q2 revenue of EUR 39.8 million, +67.6% compared to low Q2 215

* Revenue in 2016 is expected to be between EUR 128 million and EUR 138 million (incl. around EUR 12 million of big event rentals)

* Revenue in 2016 is expected to be between EUR 128 million and EUR 138 million (incl. around EUR 12 million of big event rentals)

* Sees stable to slight opex growth in 2016