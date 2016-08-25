Aug 25 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Revenue decrease of 3.2 percent YOY from 488 million Swiss francs to 472 million Swiss francs ($488.31 million) in Q2'16

* Adjusted EBITDA down 3.3 percent YOY from 155 million francs to 150 million francs in Q2'16 supported by cost focus

* Increase of net income (adjusted. for IPO/refinancing costs) YOY from 2 million francs to 17 million francs in H1'16, while slightly down in Q2'16 standalone

* Reiterates its financial guidance provided in March 2016

* Revenues are expected to be in the range of 1,890 million francs to 1,930 million francs in 2016

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 600 million francs and 620 million francs

* Expects to propose a dividend to the agm for the financial year 2016 in the range of 3.24 francs and 3.36 francs per share