Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Swedens's Nordea and Norway's DNB says
they have entered into an agreement to combine their operations
in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to create a leading main bank
in the Baltics
* Nordea and DNB will have equal voting rights over combined
bank, while having different economic ownership that reflect
relative equity value of their contribution to combined bank at
time of closing
* Says Nordea's and DNB's operations in the Baltics are a
great match, with complementary lines of business
* Nordea has built a strong position within the large
corporate segment whereas DNB is strong in the SME segment
* Nordea's and DNB's Baltic operations have 1.300 and 1.800
employees and EUR 8 billion and EUR 5 billion in assets,
respectively
* The transaction is conditional upon regulatory approvals
and conditions, and is expected to close around Q2 2017
* The banks will operate independently until all necessary
approvals have been received
* J.P. Morgan acts as financial advisor and BA-HR as legal
advisor to DNB in connection with the transaction
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)