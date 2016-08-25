Aug 25 Celyad SA :

* H1 loss of EUR 16.9 million ($19.05 million) versus loss of EUR 15.3 million year ago

* Says ended the first half of 2016 with EUR 86 million in cash and short-term deposits

* Says amount in treasury should enable to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements until the end of 2018