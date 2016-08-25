UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 25 Kinepolis Group NV :
* Says to have welcomed 14.6% more visitors and generated 13.9% more turnover and 10.4% more REBITDA in the first half of 2016
* Number of visitors increased in H1, mainly due to addition of acquired and new cinemas in Netherlands, France and Luxembourg
* Leaving aside impact of expansion, number of visitors was virtually stable
* H1 visitors 11.2 million versus 9.8 million year ago
* H1 revenue EUR 148.3 million versus EUR 130.2 million year ago
* H1 net current profit decreased by 7.3% to EUR 14.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources