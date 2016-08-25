Aug 25 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* H1 operating income rose by 5.6 percent to 155.1 million Swiss francs ($160.51 million)

* H1 interest income climbed by 5.2 percent to 68.3 million francs (first half 2015: 64.9 million francs)

* Increased net profit by 5.5 percent to 43.0 million francs in H1

* H1 net trading income was down by minus 0.8 million francs (first half 2015: plus 10.9 million francs)