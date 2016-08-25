MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 Valneva SE :
* Valneva announces signing of marketing & distribution agreement for Seqirus' flu vaccines Sandovac and Fluad in Austria
* Will start distributing the Sandovac and Fluad vaccines to the Austrian market at the beginning of the 2016-2017 flu season Source text: bit.ly/2byhDnW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial