Aug 25 Valneva SE :

* Valneva announces signing of marketing & distribution agreement for Seqirus' flu vaccines Sandovac and Fluad in Austria

* Will start distributing the Sandovac and Fluad vaccines to the Austrian market at the beginning of the 2016-2017 flu season Source text: bit.ly/2byhDnW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)