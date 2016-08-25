Aug 25 Massmart Holdings Ltd :

* Interim results for the 26 weeks ended June 26 2016

* Sales for 26 weeks to June 26 42.31 bln rand up by 8.7 pct

* Operating profit for 26 weeks to June 26 before interest 819.1 mln rand up by 19.5 pct

* Total dividend per share 74.1 cents down by 49.2 pct

* Headline earnings before forex for 26 weeks to June 26 at 406.0 mln rand, up by 14.2 pct

* Headline earnings and headline EPS increased by 19.0 pct and 19.3 pct respectively over prior period

* For 34 weeks to August 21 2016, total sales increased by 8.3 pct and comparable sales increased by 5.9 pct

* Trading conditions in most non-SA countries where we have stores are unlikely to deteriorate further provided there are no exogenous shocks

* Should currency strengthen and food pricing move into disinflation, it is possible trading in 2017 may be relatively better than 2016