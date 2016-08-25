Aug 25 Intershop Holding AG :

* H1 net profit of 31.4 million Swiss francs ($32.50 million) or 15.72 francs per share, is around 7.7 percent higher than the result of the previous year

* H1 rental income increased to 42 million francs

* Overall, Intershop again expects a positive operating financial result, which should allow for the retention of the current dividend policy Source text: bit.ly/2bhokNw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)