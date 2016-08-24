Aug 24 Allegheny Technologies Inc
* Allegheny technologies announces actions to improve future
financial performance
* Actions are expected to improve ATI's annual operating
income by about $50 million beginning in 2017
* Total charges from actions, including tax valuation
allowance, are expected to be $4.89 per share
* In addition, actions are expected to generate about $50
million of cash flow from lower managed working capital
* Expects to record total pre-tax, non-cash impairment
charges of about $470 million for idled facilities
* Expects to record pre-tax shutdown and idling costs of
about $34 million ($23 million after tax, or $0.22 per share)
* ATI's Rowley, UT titanium sponge facility will be idled by
end of 2016
* As a result of actions, expects total pre-tax, non-cash
impairment charges of about $470 million for idled facilities
* $4.83 per share of total charges from actions is expected
to be recognized in Q3 2016 and remainder in Q4 2016
* Will also record about $183 million, or $1.71 per share,
in non-cash income tax valuation allowances related to U.S.
Federal tax benefits
* Consolidating certain higher cost titanium hot-working
operations in Albany
* Total charges expected to be $4.89 per share, of which
$4.83 per share expected to be recognized in Q3, remainder in Q4
* Idling of facility to result in impairment,
shutdown,idling charges to be included in Q3, Q4 results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: