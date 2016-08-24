Aug 24 Mylan Nv
* Mylan invalidates two of Teva's Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents
via U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Inter Partes Review
proceeding
* Decision by PTAB on Mylan's third petition seeking Inter
Partes Review of U.S. Patent no. 8,696,302 is expected on or
before September 1, 2016
* U.S. PTO has ruled in favor of Mylan in its Inter Partes
Review proceeding and found all claims of two related Copaxone
40 mg/ml patents to be unpatentable
* Announced that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has
ruled in favor of mylan in its Inter Partes Review (IPR)
proceeding
* Mylan Nv says "Mylan will proceed with pursuing all
avenues to challenge '776 patent"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: