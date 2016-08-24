UPDATE 2-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
Aug 24 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
* Files for preferred stock shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.