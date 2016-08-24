Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
Aug 24 S&P Global Ratings:
* State of Rio de Janeiro downgraded to 'CCC-' from 'B-', off watch negative on greater risk of default; outlook negative
* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Will be facing R$2.5 billion in debt service in the next 6 months with commercial, multilateral, and public lenders
* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Downgrade reflects heightened risk of default; detect more uncertainties over Rio's debt payments due within next 6 months
* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - Because of weak liquidity position, capacity to pay estimated R$2.5 billion in debt service within next six months doubtful
* S&P on State of Rio de Janeiro - We expect Rio to continue posting very weak budgetary performance Source text (bit.ly/2bOPUgB)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. Senate Democrats delayed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin on Monday so they could protest against President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.