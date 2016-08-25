Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Cyfrowy Polsat :
* Polish media group's Cyfrowy Polsat net profit fell 22 percent year-on-year to 238 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.
* Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the profit at 306 million zlotys.
* Cyfrowy said the profit fell due to higher amortisation expense resulting from consolidating the results of its subsidiary Midas.
* Cyfrowy's revenue fell 1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 2.44 billion zlotys, as expected. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)