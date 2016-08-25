Aug 25 Gurit Holding AG :
* H1 achieves net sales growth of 3 percent and a strong
operating profit margin of 10.5 percent
* Says H1 reports net sales of 182 million Swiss francs
($188.35 million) representing a currency-adjusted growth of 3
percent
* Company confirms target to deliver single-digit revenue
growth for full year 2016
* H1 operating profit improved by 21 percent compared to
15.8 million francs in H1 2015
* Achieves a strong operating profit of 19.1 million francs
in the first six months of 2016
