Aug 25 Gurit Holding AG :

* H1 achieves net sales growth of 3 percent and a strong operating profit margin of 10.5 percent

* Says H1 reports net sales of 182 million Swiss francs ($188.35 million) representing a currency-adjusted growth of 3 percent

* Company confirms target to deliver single-digit revenue growth for full year 2016

* H1 operating profit improved by 21 percent compared to 15.8 million francs in H1 2015

* Achieves a strong operating profit of 19.1 million francs in the first six months of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)